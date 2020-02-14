Menu
First look at Rob Pattinson as Batman

by Lexie Cartwright
14th Feb 2020 1:26 PM

IT'S been months since news dropped that Robert Pattinson would be the new Batman.

And now fans have finally been given a look at the actor's transformation into the DC Comics superhero, ahead of Warner Bros new movie, The Batman.

Director Matt Reeves revealed a teaser video, showing Pattinson in character as he steps into a dark frame illuminated by red lighting.

Set to dark, threatening music, Pattinson - and his Batman suit in all its glory (with a bit of a cowl collar going on) - slowly comes into focus.

It's a teaser if ever we've seen one, with no hints as to any sort of plot or storyline. It's really just an edgy character reveal, but hardcore fans were still impressed.

Pattinson replaces Ben Affleck in the role, after he stood down last year following 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which is available to stream on Foxtel Now.

At this stage it's unclear if it's a direct replacement, or how Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne will fit into the DC Extended Universe.

Pattinson told Variety last year he was a fan of Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 Batman movies growing up.

When he heard Reeves was rebooting the series for Warner Bros, he went for it.

This came as a surprise to many, with Pattinson having avoided blockbuster roles after playing the defining role of Edward Cullen in Twilight and its four subsequent films.

"I'd had Batman in my mind for a while," Pattinson said.

Robert Pattinson was a fan of the Tim Burton Batman films as a kid. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Robert Pattinson was a fan of the Tim Burton Batman films as a kid. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"It's such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I'd been prodding Matt. "He didn't accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him."

He managed to get his foot in the door and make it to the final stages of the audition process.

Pattinson tried on the legendary costume - Reeves' version of it that is - and said, "I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!'" the actor said. "He was like, 'I would hope it does! You're literally in the Batsuit.'"

The Batman is set for release in June 2021.

