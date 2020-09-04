Menu
Fulton Trotter Architects, Ryan and Wendy are seeking public feedback for their Biggenden Streetscape Concept Plan draft. Photo/North Burnett Regional Council.
Council News

FIRST LOOK: Biggenden’s Streetscape makeover revealed

Holly Cormack
4th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
THE draft Biggenden Streetscape Concept Plan is officially complete and the North Burnett Regional Council is ready for your feedback.

Fulton Trotter Architects, Ryan and Wendy visited Biggenden this week, Thursday September 3 and Friday September 4, to show the community their highly anticipated draft for the streetscape makeover and gather feedback from the local community.

The architects conducted their first site visits at the end of July to speak with councillors, shop owners, and the chamber of commerce about their preliminary ideas.

North Burnett Regional Council have been working with the Biggenden Chamber of Commerce as the lead agencies in this project, which will bring new life to the North Burnett town’s CBD.

The draft concept plan marks stage one of the Biggenden Streetscape Project, which will cover:

– Edward St from the bottle tree sculpture to the Ag-Traders

– Victoria St between Edward and George St

– George St from the post office to the Coffee Pozzee

Budget documents revealed the total budget for Biggenden’s CBD reimagining will be $80,000.

You can download a copy of the Draft of the Biggenden Streetscape Concept Plan here and provide your feedback to Council by getting in touch with Community Development Officer, Tania Fraser on 1300 696 272 or email admin@northburnett.qld.gov.au.

Comments close next Friday September 11.

