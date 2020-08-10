FIRST LOOK: Kingaroy’s new bakery fresh out of the oven

Manager Tegan Cramp (left) and head baker Jojit Evangelista are thrilled to share their aromatic creations with Kingaroy. Photo: Holly Cormack.

AFTER months of anticipation, Windmill Bakery in Kingaroy is finally open for business.

Loyal customers of Kingaroy’s former go-to bakery, Brumbys, could not hold back their excitement when they discovered the owners would be opening a bigger and better bakery in its place.

According to manager Tegan Cramp, the dream for Windmill has been slowly baking for two years now.

“We had Brumbys before and we had the franchise for 17 years,” said Mrs Cramp. “The idea was to take Brumbys and make it bigger and better.”

From this, Windmill was born and the end result was more than Mrs Cramp could ever have imagined.

“The vision, with the dream board, to this... it’s beyond expectation,” she said.

“The town needed it. They needed good baked bread.”

Mrs Cramp, along with head baker Jojit Evangelista, recognised a gap in Kingaroy’s bread market that could only be filled with Jojit’s specialty creations. Wave after wave of support on social media prior to opening proved this theory right.

“The traction and interaction on social media was ‘where’s the bread, we need the bread’,” Mrs Cramp said.

“They’d see me coming out from behind the hording and be like ‘when are you opening?’

Windmill offers a wide range of delicious baked goods, including Mr Evangelista's famous 24hr sourdough bread. Photo: Holly Cormack.

There’s a huge selection of freshly baked pies and sausage rolls, handmade pastries, gourmet pre-made sandwiches, and premium coffees to choose from, but the sourdough in particular is a must try.

“[Jojit] was with Brumby’s for 14 years and we’ve brought over his famous 24hr sourdough,” Mrs Cramp said.

“There’s caramelised onion, fig and date, and we do an organic flour sourdough.”

“The recipe is no egg, no milk additives, no preservatives, and it’s all 100% Australian flour.”

The bakery carries a wide range of delicious treats and caters for a broad range of dietary requirements, with the specialised bread recipe being vegan friendly and other products available to those who are gluten intolerant.

“We’re doing a deli line as well. So you’ve got your lemon butter, your lovely pellegrino soda waters, we’ve got frozen gluten free pies, and flowers,” Mrs Cramp said.

“We have a bit of everything, because we want to be a one-stop shop.”

Windmill can be found at Kingaroy Shopping World. Just follow the heavenly scent of baking bread between 6am and 6pm to find the bakers dozen - aka the 13 friendly team members.