First timers make the most of Peanut Harvest Week of Golf

Cooroy golfers Greg Michael, Terri Cairns, Wendy O'Hare, Paul O'Hare, John Cairns and Christine Michael at their first Peanut Harvest Week of Golf. (Picture: Veronnica Harris)

Christine Michael and Wendy O’Hare are two of the eight Cooroy golfers who teed off in the Kingaroy Peanut Harvest Week of Golf last week.

The pair finished with a third rundown in the veterans competition.

Cooroy Golf Club members spent the week with their caravans set up at the Kingaroy Showgrounds, playing in multiple events.

Christine Michael, who is the lady captain at the Cooroy Golf Club, said it was a lovely week of golf.

“It was a fabulous week of golf,” Michael said.

“And, for my first time at the event, I really enjoyed myself.

“We all set up our caravans at the showgrounds for the week and on the rest day visited a few of the surrounding towns.

“We had a few players finish with runners up and we are all really looking forward to coming back next year.”

Michael and her partner O’Hare finished on 176 points in the gross 36 hole, two-day veterans fixture.

According to Michael, the course looked amazing.

However it offered up its fair share of challenges.

“I thought the course was really good, nice and open and looked really pretty,” Michael said. “It was not easy and had a lot of difficult parts, which added to the enjoyment.

“The Peanut Harvest Week of Golf was a great event that all of us players from the Cooroy Golf Club thoroughly enjoyed.”