FIRST WEEK BACK: How St John’s coped

Students at St John's, like River, who regularly use iPads in class will have the option of borrowing an iPad to allow their learning to continue at home. Photo: Nancy Jayde Photography

THE first week of Term 2 this year played out quite differently, however Kingaroy school St Johns has had a positive start to the new term.

For the first five weeks of Term 2 only vulnerable children and the children of essential workers attending school in person across the South Burnett and Queensland.

This comes after the State Government’s decision to close Queensland State Schools for the first five weeks of Term 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Department of Education Queensland spokesperson the attendance rate for the first day back was roughly 12 per cent.

St John’s Lutheran School in Kingaroy had approximately a 30 per cent attendance rate.

St John’s Lutheran School Kingaroy Principal, Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said it had been a very positive week for their staff and students.

“We are fortunate to have staff who are incredible at supporting each other and the teamwork, collaboration and professional growth that has taken place in recent weeks has been exciting to watch,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

“Our students have experienced and been able to engage with everything from virtual devotions and story times to backyard scavenger hunts and art competitions.

“More than 70 of our families also walked or ran a combined total of 500 kilometres as part of an inter-house sports challenge.

“We’ve received plenty of positive feedback from parents who are supporting their children as they learn from home.

“Our teachers have had virtual meetings with many of the children in their class and we’re continuing to work closely with our families to make this experience work for them.”