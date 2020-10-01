First year Saint takes out Darling Downs best and fairest

Pogany with a kick out of the middle. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

IN HER first ever season of AFL, a South Burnett Saint has claimed the prestigious Heather Green Medal for the Darling Downs AFL best and fairest.

After making the transition from soccer at the start of the season Brianna Pogany had a stellar year kicking ten goals and finishing in the bests almost every game.

She started the year off with a six goal haul in the Saints convincing 59 point win over the Goondiwindi Hawks.

Pogany in action against the Goondiwindi Hawks. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Pogany said it was an honour to bring the award back for the club.

“It was certainly something I didn’t expect, definitely since it’s my first season and I’m still learning,” Pogany said.

“I was watching them count the votes and being ahead by six with three games to go I knew that it’d be hard to hold on to the lead since I struggled in those last 3 games with injury.

“I am extremely happy to have ended up taking the medal, but it definitely wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the team.”

The votes were counted via a live Facebook stream with votes going to the best, second best and third best players of each game.

An injury scare in round eight sidelined Pogany, who missed round nine and played two half games either side of the injury.

Luckily the knee injury healed in time for the club’s first division one finals birth.

Pogany said to have a list with so many new players and still contest each week was amazing.

“It certainly was a top season for the Saints, each game we came closer together and improved,” she said.

“The ladies worked hard all season and we had very high numbers each week at training and games, which helped us have a great season.

“We had 11 new players including myself.

Pogany out of the middle against the South Toowoomba Bombers. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

For the first time in the clubs history both the men and women’s teams made the division one preliminary finals.

Pogany said she can’t wait to see what’s ahead for next season.

“It was great having both teams in the finals especially to have a home final, she said.

“Both teams worked extremely hard and the club has been working hard behind the scenes all year.

“AFL is only going to keep growing and I am excited to see what’s ahead in the future.”

