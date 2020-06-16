Fish and chips night serves up support for small town

All ready for the fish and chips night at Goomeri. (Photo: Goomeri Pumpkin Festival)

All ready for the fish and chips night at Goomeri. (Photo: Goomeri Pumpkin Festival)

HUNDREDS of people gathered to show their support for a small country town hit hard by the pandemic at the weekend.

A fish and chips night was held in Goomeri on Saturday to help build up the resilience of the community.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival team kickstarted the community-based initiative which attracted 250 people who queued up, while keeping their social distance, to put in their orders for a bite to eat.

The Seafood Stop van, which is regularly found in Murgon, and Coffee Road from Tansey provided a spread of seafood, dessert and coffee.

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival co-ordinator Kim Boyter said the initiative would be held twice a month if it continued to attract the support of residents, and could become a permanent part of the town’s social calendar.

“The association presents these community program events in the hope to nurture and grow on the great community resilience our town is known for,” Ms Boyter said.

Goomeri has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, like many other regional towns in Queensland.

The tourism industry injects millions of dollars into the town through events like the Pumpkin Festival, Goomeri Show and Twilight Markets, and after the events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, business owners were forced to find new ways to keep their businesses viable.

As virus restrictions have eased, the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival committee took the opportunity to not only to support local businesses, but also give the town’s people a chance to get out and reconnect with family and friends.

Ms Boyter said the event was not about making money for the association.

“In fact they cost the festival to present by way of covering insurance, power and other associated costs while not bringing in any income,” she said.

“We simply want to support those who continue to support us throughout the year, that’s you, the community and our loyal and local food truck vendors.”

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival team will continue to support and grow the community, a small but resilient town, with the help of other organisations while planning a bigger and better Pumpkin Festival for 2021.

Next year’s festival will be known as Festival 21 and is scheduled for May 29 to 30, 2021.