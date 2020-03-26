‘Fish can’t get coronavirus’: Angler reels in victory

Matthew Langford with a juicy bass at the Australian Bass Series last weekend.

Matthew Langford with a juicy bass at the Australian Bass Series last weekend.

SOUTH Burnett angler Matthew Langford is back on home turf after claiming first place in round one of the Australian Bass Series at Lake St Clair in New South Wales last weekend.

It was Langford’s first victory in the series, achieved by reeling in 10 bass for a combined weight of 8.08kg across the two-day event.

BIG WIN: Matthew Langford with his first place winnings from round one of the Australian Bass Series. Picture: Contributed

Langford said despite the ongoing closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fish were still biting.

“It was a great weekend of fishing down in NSW – there were plenty of fish caught and I managed to snag my first win for the year,” Langford said.

“This series runs throughout the year and has currently been suspended, however it’s great to start the year off with a win.

“The competition was run a little different than normal, with an online briefing and weigh-in to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.”

ON THE WATER: Matthew Langford on lake St Clair for round one of the Australia Bass Series in NSW. Picture: Contributed

Back in the South Burnett, Langford said now was as good a time as ever to get your lines wet and rods bent.

“Obviously the fish are not affected by the coronavirus, so there is still plenty of action out on the South Burnett waterways,” he said.

“Ficks Crossing and both the dams have been fishing really well – I know a few people that have been catching some great fish down at Ficks Crossing.

“Fishing is one of the best things to do right now and if you can’t work and need to clear your head, fishing is a perfect way to forget about what’s happening in the world.”

Langford is still running his fishing charters and will continue to adhere to social distancing rules and monitor new regulations as they are announced.

To make a booking, give him a call on 0408 658 592.