Multi-millionaire fitness guru Kayla Itsines has shocked fans by announcing she’s splitting from her fiance Tobi Pearce on Instagram.
Lifestyle

Fitness guru’s shock announcement

21st Aug 2020 6:50 PM

Kayla Itsines has announced she's splitting from her fiance Tobi Pearce.

The shock announcement comes just 16 months after the 29-year-old multi-millionaire fitness guru announced her engagement to Pearce, 27.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, welcomed their first daughter Arna Leia in May of 2019.

Itsines wrote in a statement on Instagram the couple had made the "difficult decision" to split but would remain "good friends".

Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce announced their split on Instagram.
"After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple. We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna.

"We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter.

"Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time."

The couple built valuable fitness empires throughout their relationship, owning both the Bikini Body Training company and SWEAT.

In 2016 the AFR reported the couple's combined wealth at $46 million.

