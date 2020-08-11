Five $1m-plus South Burnett properties currently for sale

From luxury homes to agricultural land, these five properties are currently on the market. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

From luxury homes to agricultural land, these five properties are currently on the market. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

FROM luxury homes with country views to endless paddocks of agricultural land, this list includes five million dollar Burnett properties currently for sale.

Windera Station features a Queenslander style home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a full sized tennis court. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

1. Windera Station 3269 Murgon Gayndah Road – $8,000,000.00

The 4,264 acre property features a beautifully renovated Queenslander with four bedrooms, two bathroom, full sized tennis court and 6.2Kw solar system.

A second residence with 3-bedrooms plus sleep-out and a 4.2Kw solar system can also be found on the property.

The property is most suitable for farming lucerne, wheat, barley, forage sorghum as well as soybeans, mung beans and forage crops.

The property has previously grown peanuts and cotton.

300 acres of land is under irrigation with three 100 acre separate pumping systems.

It features a total of 1,200 acres of available cultivation with 700 acres currently being used.

This unique agricultural property is currently on the market for $2,250,000. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

2. 1068 Stonelands Road, Hivesville via, Wondai – $2,350,000

This 1056 acre property features 300 acres of irrigated land, proven to produce peanuts and suit intensive livestock grazing.

The property features a lowset three bedroom home with a tastefully renovated interior and a second old cottage.

It has a 300ML supplemented water allocation from Barambah Creek, 128ML flood harvest license and 60ML overland flow storage.

It also has plenty of new fencing and stock water supplied from 6 dams and stock bore.

This 280 acre property is located on prime agricultural land in the heart of the South Burnett. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

3. 749 Burnett Highway, Nanango, Qld 4615 – $2,000,000

Located Just North of Nanango on the Burnett Highway sits a 280 acre property split across two titles.

150 acres can be supplementary irrigated with 70 Acres currently being irrigated and under crop.

The property features two equipped bores and two un-equipped bores.

The first bore can pump 18,000 gallons per hour equipped with a 28 horse power Deutz.

The second bore is electrically equipped, pumping approximately 10,000 gallons per hour.

The property has a four bedroom brick home with built in cupboards in each room and an ensuite with walk through robe in the master bedroom.

Cooyar Creek runs through this property, home to an abundance of native wildlife. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

4. Ironbark Cottage Blackbutt – $1,800,000

This ironbark cottage is situated five kilometres from the heart of Blackbutt.

It features a brand new kitchen, laundry, shower, bedroom loft, verandas and polished red ironbark timber floors.

The home is fully insulated with exposed beams, four large water tanks and a range of included farm vehicles and equipment.

Cooyar Creek runs along the west boundary with a large lake, dam and waterfall full of native wild life.

A charming country homestead located on an 80 acre block on the outskirts of Kingaroy. (Picture: Real Estate.com)

5. Kimberly Park Kingaroy – $1,300,000

Kimberly Park is a country homestead with a free standing retreat/office and separate amenities block, is only minutes away to the charming town of Kingaroy in the South Burnett region.

Perfect as an income producing lifestyle property, retirement, retreat or stud it offers infrastructure for small cropping, horticulture, horses, cattle and sheep.

Kimberly Park sits on 80 acres of valuable land and features 13 Paddocks with 3 connecting laneways.

It has town water to house and sheds and rain water to house via 40,000 litre tank.

The property also has a spring fed dam, continuous Running Creek (complete with centrifugal and electric pumps), a spring fed well with a solar pump, plus 50,000lt stock water storage for paddocks.