Five people have been arrested after up to a dozen people were involved in an assault this morning which left a man unconscious and hospitalised.
Crime

Five arrested as a dozen attack unconscious man in assault

by Will Zwar
24th Dec 2020 8:40 AM
FIVE people have been arrested, with up to a dozen involved in an assault in the CBD in the early hours of this morning.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the victim was knocked unconscious in the attack but it didn't stop the aggressive perpetrators who continued to lay into him.

"About 3.20am police responded to an assault on Peel St and Shadforth Ln," he said.

"A male was knocked to the ground and knocked unconscious, while unconscious about 10 to 12 people continued to assault him with various kicks and punches."

"We've arrested five people, two male and three females, serious crime detectives have been called and are conducting investigations."

The victim is in Royal Darwin Hospital with some serious injuries. At this stage they are not life threatening

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Five arrested as a dozen attack unconscious man in CBD assault

