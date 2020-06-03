Menu
Five babies infected with rare bacteria in Adelaide hospital. Picture: ThinkStock
Five babies infected with rare bacteria

by Ally Foster
3rd Jun 2020 3:30 PM

Five babies have been infected by a rare bacteria in an Adelaide hospital, with one child in a serious condition.

Children in the neonatal unit of Flinders Medical Centre have been infected with Serratia Marcescens, which can cause respiratory issues and can even lead to pneumonia.

One baby is in a serious but stable condition, another has recovered and three others have no symptoms.

The first case was confirmed on May 18, with the child being immediately isolated and treated with antibiotics.

A second child tested positive almost two weeks later after using the same bed space as the other child even though it had been deep cleaned.

Southern Adelaide Local Health Director Dr Diana Lawrence told 7 News the bacteria can cause "infection in vulnerable and unwell patients".

"Once we became aware of the second baby displaying symptoms, we immediately launched a thorough investigation into the origins of the infection by testing the environment where the bacteria can grow, and for precaution, tested all 40 babies within the unit and all recent discharges," she said.

More to come.

adelaide babies children editors picks health health care infants sa

