St George Police have issued notices to appear for five guests at an illegal house party.
Five charged over illegal house party

Ellen Ransley
25th May 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 26th May 2020 10:41 AM
FIVE people have been charged after police were called to an illegal house party in St George.

St George Police were called to a large disturbance on Victoria St on May 14 at which time they issued a woman with a fine for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The 45-year-old St George resident was fined $1400 for noncompliance with CHO Direction: person has a party at their home with more than two visitors.

Her guests have since been charged with public nuisance.

Two men, aged 23 and 22, and three other women aged 19, 37 and 39 have been issued notices to appear at St George Magistrates Court.

Police remind residents to ensure they continue to comply with strict CHO Directions and maintain social distancing.

