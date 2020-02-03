Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
building scaffolding collapse workplace accident worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Legends of League uniting the community

        premium_icon Legends of League uniting the community

        Rugby League Thousands off spectators are set to flood through the gates of Cherbourg’s Jack O’Chin Oval as the Legends of League rugby league carnival kicks off this weekend.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 3:00 PM
        RETIRING EARLY: South Burnett man wins Div 1 Lotto

        premium_icon RETIRING EARLY: South Burnett man wins Div 1 Lotto

        News The South Burnett man has outlined how he will spend his fortune after winning...

        A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

        premium_icon A break-in, a drink-driver, and school zones

        News We talk to Monto’s OIC Sgt Mick Bazzo on the latest incidences coming from the...

        Farmers ‘proud’ of support from Kingaroy sisters

        premium_icon Farmers ‘proud’ of support from Kingaroy sisters

        Local Faces The girls were acknowledge at the Australia Day awards ceremony for their...