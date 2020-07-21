Five men arrested on rape, sexual assault charges

Sunshine Coast Police have arrested five men in the past fortnight on charges of rape or sexual assault in the region.

One of the men was arrested in New South Wales on a string of charges, including rape, from an alleged incident in Maroochydore in 1989.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said it would be alleged that all the victims, bar the historical case, knew their attacker.

The year from July, 2019, Queensland Police data showed more than 315 cases were recorded on the Sunshine Coast - at more than six offences per week.

Of those, 65 were reported in Maroochydore and 52 in Nambour.

However, Snr-Sgt Edwards said there had not been a spike in the number of offences.

He encouraged any victims to come forward and report the offences.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards at Maroochydore police station. Photo: Annette Dew

"I think this would encourage some victims to be more confident and make a complaint," Snr-Sgt Edwards said.

"Sometimes police can get a bad name with victims but as far as I am concerned we support them towards getting an outcome.

"Ultimately I think they do see the benefit of a report and to be able to tell their story.

"This is about prevention too."

Snr-Sgt Edwards said police were committed to pursuing complaints.

THE ARRESTS:

Flaxton

A man, aged in 50s, was charged with two counts of rape in Flaxton on January 12 and 13, 2019 for the alleged rape of a 25-year-old victim.

The man is set to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on August 31, 2020.

Noosa North Shore

A 44-year-old man allegedly raped a 43-year-old woman at the Teewah Beach camping ground at Noosa North Shore on November 3, 2018.

Police will allege the victim had to undergo counselling as a result of arising issues from the assault.

The man will appear at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on September 7, 2020.

Woombye

A 43-year-old man allegedly raped a woman in Woombye on January 1, 2020.

Police say the pair were neighbours and that the victim will allege she had been drinking with the suspect and his wife at their home.

The man will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 7, 2020.

Mooloolah Valley

A 34-year-old man is alleged to have raped a 22-year-old victim at Mooloolah Valley on May 4, 2020.

Police have charged the offender with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

He is set to appear at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on August 12, 2020.