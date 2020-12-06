Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after Bundall brawl
Five people taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after Bundall brawl
News

Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home

by Thomas Morgan
6th Dec 2020 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Five people have been taken to hospital after a wild brawl on the Gold Coast yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an address along Racecourse Drive, Bundall at 5.33pm on Saturday after reports of a brawl "involving several people."

Queensland Ambulance transported a man in his 60s to Gold Coast University Hospital with chest pain.

Two men in their 20s were also taken to GCUH, one with a head injury and the other with facial injuries.

Two other men were also transported with minor injuries.

All five men were reportedly in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they'd received no complaints about the incident.

 

Originally published as Five men injured in wild brawl at Gold Coast home

More Stories

brawl bundall gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Nanango racegoers step out in style

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Nanango racegoers step out in style

        News LOCALS and tourists alike brought their A game to the Nanango races today, with a bit of a festive twist.

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather Queensland to receive cool change following heatwave

        Frontline workers expose failing mental health system

        Premium Content Frontline workers expose failing mental health system

        News MASSIVE cracks in the South Burnett mental health system, with clients waiting...

        Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Premium Content Alert: Storms, heatwaves and falling bats

        Weather Storms, heatwaves and falling bats predicted