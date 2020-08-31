Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

31st Aug 2020 8:14 PM

 

If you're passionate about the issues facing Queensland's future - from cost of living and covid, to politics and lifestyle - share your views in News Queensland's Your Say 2020 survey.

It takes less than five minutes and your responses will help shape the news agenda ahead of the State Election on October 31.

We're not asking for any personal details or contact information, but your age bracket, gender and state electorate will help us better understand the issues facing every Queenslander, right across the state.

Originally published as Five-minute survey to help shape QLD's future

More Stories

politics queensland survey your say your say 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 13 South Burnett drink or drug drivers in court

        Premium Content NAMED: 13 South Burnett drink or drug drivers in court

        Crime THESE are the names of 13 drink or drug drivers who faced Burnett Magistrates Courts.

        When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Premium Content When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Opinion How you can ensure your voice is better heard in corridors of power

        Drone hobbyist slapped with gigantic fine for illegal flying

        Premium Content Drone hobbyist slapped with gigantic fine for illegal flying

        Crime DRONE owners urged to learn the law after South Burnett hobbyist hovers into...

        What new COVID-19 restrictions mean for South Burnett

        Premium Content What new COVID-19 restrictions mean for South Burnett

        News Hospitals and nursing homes are now off-limits to most visitors, and you’ll have to...