Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Queensland Ambulance Service generic
Breaking

Five people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle accident

Natalie Wynne
9th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.3opm

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle accident on the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a female with chest injuries and a child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three other people were taken to Nambour Hospital also in a stable condition.

 

EARLIER 12.00pm

Five people are being assessed for injuries after a two-vehicle accident at Nambour.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the scene at David St and Range Rd just before 11.30am on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said five patients were currently being assessed and appeared to be in a stable condition.

nambour qas. queensland ambulance serviceses road accident sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Burnett locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Health Think it’s business as usual in the Burnett with Brisbane in a three-day lockdown? Think again.

        CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Driver busted 30km over limit, hooning teens

        Crime From high range speeding to hooning teens, here’s what has been keeping Blackbutt...

        Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Premium Content Blackbutt man to front court after alleged serious assault

        Crime A Blackbutt man will face court next week following an alleged “unprovoked” attack...

        Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Premium Content Burnett man offers elderly women cash for sexual favours

        Crime ‘Suck my c--k’: A South Burnett sex pest offered up cash to two older ladies for...