Five sports books to inspire the every day athlete

WORLD CHAMP: If you need inspiration to get back into sport, go no further then Mick Fanning’s Surfing For Your Life. (Picture: File)

IF YOU are looking for inspiration to get back into training and sport, look no further then these five stories of incredible triumph.

Michael Groom’s encounters on Everest are an inspiration insight into the battles that comes with climbing the world’s highest peaks. (Picture: File)

1. Sheer Will: The Inspiring Life And Climbs Of Michael Groom – Michael Groom

In 1987, he lost a third of both his feet to frostbite while climbing one of the world’s highest mountains.

He was told to forget about an active, outdoor life, but by 1990 he had not only taught himself to walk again, he was back climbing the Himalayas.

To increase the challenge, Michael climbed without supplementary oxygen, an extraordinary thing to do in the thin oxygen-deprived air at the top of the world.

In 1999 Michael climbed Makalu in the Himalayas.

Makalu is the fifth highest mountain in the world and it’s generally considered to be a harder climb than Everest, which is why so few people have done it.

Michael is now one of the very few people in the world to have climbed all six of the six highest mountains.

Mark Occhilupo’s rise to stardom at a young age came at a price. (Picture: File)

2. Occy: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Mark Occhilupo – Mark Occhilupo and Tim Baker

Child star at 16, ranked third in the world at 17, Mark Occhilupo looked set to sweep all before him with a radical, spontaneous, irresistible brand of surfing.

Yet a spiralling descent into drug abuse and depression snuffed his flame out prematurely when he quit the pro tour at just 22.

Faltered comebacks, spectacular bursts of free-surfing, and manic breakdowns followed as the surfing world watched a freakish talent self-combust.

After years spent immobile and overweight on the couch, Occy eventually emerged from his cocoon, reborn and ready to tackle a whole new generation of surf stars.

His celebrated comeback to win the world title in 1999 is a sporting fairytale without equal. In this no-holds barred account, Occy tells the complete, remarkable story of his spectacular rise, terrifying fall, and miraculous rebirth

Johnathon Thurston is arguable one of the most talented rugby league players to ever play the game and his Autobiography is an insight into how he got there. (Picture: File)

3. Johnathon Thurston: The Autobiography – Johnathon Thurston

Johnathan Thurston is widely regarded as rugby league’s greatest player.

This autobiography follows Thurston’s journey from a Brisbane kid who was written off as too skinny, too slow and too wild to play professionally, to his debut with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2003, to State of Origin star, to Dally M and Clive Churchill Medal winner, and the fairytale premierships.

Geoff Lemon’s account of the scandal that rocked the cricket world is certainly worth a read. (Picture: File)

4. Steve Smiths Men – Geoff Lemon

He was top of the world, with numbers bettered only by Don Bradman – then captain Steve Smith led his Australian team into a cheating scandal that stunned cricket.

Media exploded and million-dollar contracts were torn up. Australia’s prime minister expressed the public anger and disappointment:

‘Our cricketers are role models, and cricket is synonymous with fair play.’

But there was more to the story than the actions of a few young men.

A tangle of personality, politics and culture had led them to this point.

Geoff Lemon witnessed that story from commentary boxes and press conferences, and was there in South Africa for its final act.

This is a frank, fearless and often humorous account of the path from Ashes high to Cape Town low, from someone who watched it all unfold.

5. Surfing For Your Life – Mick Fanning and Tim Baker

Universally acknowledged as the most focused and driven competitive surfer of his era, Mick’s approach to surfing, sports psychology, life and relationships, makes fascinating reading.

The essential principles of perseverance, hard work, and overcoming obstacles in pursuit of your dreams, will inspire anyone keen to get the best out of themselves.