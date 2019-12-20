Five things to do this weekend

Jorja Rolfe, Taylah Swift and Paige Swift at the Nanango Christmas carnival 2018. Photo: Claudia Williams

1. Free family Christmas fun

Friday, from 5pm

ENJOY a festive night out at the Nanango Family ­Christmas Carnival on Friday night.

The free fun involves rides, activities, stalls and a visit from Santa at Pioneer Park in ­Nanango.

The Christmas carnival atmosphere will continue on ­Tuesday, December 24 in Wondai.

The Wondai Christmas Eve Carnival will have plenty of rides, food stalls and live music on offer from 5pm in Coronation Park in Wondai.

2. Looking at Christmas lights

Every night

EXPLORE the light displays around town as many residents deck their homes with reindeer, stars and nativity scenes.

Check out the winning Santa Lane in Wondai or follow the South Burnett Christmas Lights map on our website to find the best lights displays around.

3. Learn some first aid

Saturday, 9am to 2pm

LEARN some lifesaving skills of CPR and how easy it is to use an AED, an automatic external defibrillator.

Meet local paramedics and the ambulance committee as they share what to do if someone suffers cardiac arrest.

Find the crew near the Bank of Queensland at Kingaroy Shoppingworld.

4. Watch a movie

All weekend

BEAT the heat and settle down to watch a movie this weekend.

Kingaroy cinema is currently showing the long awaited next instalment of the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker.

Watch the sequel to Frozen, family movie The Addam’s Family or the comedy Playing with Fire.

5. Inverlaw Christmas get-together

Sunday, 6pm

CELEBRATE the countdown to Christmas with the crew at the Inverlaw Farmers Hall.

The event will kick off at 6pm, rather than the usual 8pm, on Sunday.

There will be Christmas music, dinner and raffles on the night to celebrate the year of old-time dancing together.