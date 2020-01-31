Five things to do this weekend

MARKET FUN: Tommy and Jackson Beil show off their prize dragonfruit at the Nanango Markets. Picture: Jessica McGrath

1 Peace of Mind opening

Friday, January 31.

The opening of the new South Burnett Peace of Mind is on tonight at the Wondai Art Gallery.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Entry is $5 per person.

Kingsley Grove will be there selling wine and supper is included.

Councillor Terry Fleischfresser will be MC for the night.

Mayor Keith Campbell, Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff and councillors Ros Heit, Danita Potter and Gavin Jones will be in attendance for the official opening and welcome.

2. Grape Stomping

Saturday, February 1.

Locals and visitors will have the once-a-year opportunity to take part in the age-old tradition of grape stomping, this time with a competitive twist.

From 11am to 4pm, dive into Kingsley Grove’s second annual Grape Stomping Festival on site at Kingsley Grove Estate.

Everyone will be able to take part in the competitive grape stomping.

Four half-barrels will be raised with a spout to allow each participant to fill up as much of the bottle as they can.

This will then be labelled with a special commemorative label and sealed to take as a special reminder of their stomp.

Children are also welcome this weekend. For the little ones there will be a jumping castle, waterslide (water dependent), and face painting available.

Ticket prices are $65 per adult and $20 per child (5‐14 years). Drinks will be extra on the day.

The event is strictly no BYO drink, and free camping on site is available.

3. Feeding During Drought

Saturday, February 1.

A Feeding Livestock During Drought Forum is coming to Kingaroy.

The free forum will cover issues involved in feeding livestock during drought.

It will be held at the Town Hall on Oliver Bond St, Kingaroy.

The forum runs from 9am to 12.30pm and will be of interest to anyone who keeps cattle, horses, goats or sheep. This includes smaller landholders and hobby farmers.

Places are limited. Register here to secure a spot.

4. Inverlaw Hall Dance

Saturday, February 1.

The Inverlaw Hall Dance is back.

Head along to the old time dance on Burrandowan Rd for heaps of fun at the Inverlaw Hall.

Mystique the band will be playing, so prepare yourself for a night full of sweet tunes.

The dance runs from 8am through until midnight, so you’d better pack your dancing shoes.

Admission is $10 or $5 for students.

Everyone is welcome and it is sure to be a night full of family fun.

Supper is also included.

If you have any questions, you can contact the organisers. Call June on 4162 1195 or David on 0459 228 882.

The Inverlaw Hall Dance is always a great night. After all, what’s better than a night of dancing and making memories?

There’s no shame in coming along by yourself either. In fact, you’ll be sure to meet lots of friendly people who love to dance.

5. Nanango Markets

Saturday, February 1.

The monthly Nanango Markets are back on this weekend.

They have been recognised as one of the largest country markets in Queensland.

Held at the Nanango Showgrounds, the markets are a must-do for anyone spending time in the South Burnett.

At the monthly markets you’ll find an array of locally produced goods.

There are plenty of stalls selling fresh, locally grown produce, locally made treats, coffee and other drinks, homemade goods, and stalls representing a wide selection of small local businesses.

Once you’re down at the markets, why not use your time wisely and explore the rest of Nanango?