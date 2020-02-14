Five things to do this weekend

Sue Castles, Jackie Martin, Linda Jaszczyszyn, Stan Martin and Theresa Burnett at the 2019 Nanango spring races.

STUCK for ideas to keep the whole family entertained this weekend?

Don’t stress, we’ve got you covered with our top pick of things to do this weekend:

1. Nanango Races

Saturday

HEAD down to the Nanango Race Track for a day of races and Valentine’s Day-themed fun.

The fashions brief will be Pink, pink and more pink, so be sure to be dressed to the nines in ‘the new black’.

It will be a six-race meet at the Lee Park course.

The first race will start at 12.55pm

2. Reef ‘n’ Beef

Saturday

THE Ironpot Farmers Hall will be decked out for the Reef ‘n’ Beef Extravaganza on Saturday night.

There will be all-you-can-eat seafood, steak and sides as well as a full bar.

Live music and magic will keep diners entertained.

3. Valentine’s Day

Friday

BE SURE to let your loved ones know how much you appreciate them.

Many South Burnett businesses have events and offers planned so you can spoil that special someone in your life.

4. Cooling down by the water

THERE are plenty of places to cool down by the water in the South Burnett - whether it be in one of the region’s many swimming pools or a natural swimming spot.

Go for a drive out to Maidenwell to visit Coomba Falls. The secluded spot is ideal for picnics or a day of relaxing.

The waterhole is perfect for a swim to cool down on a hot day and the area, with its granite cliffs, is a lovely spot for bird watching and photography.

Fick’s Crossing is a waterhole about five kilometres south of Murgon.

Have a picnic with your family in one of the picnic areas along the banks of Barambah Creek.

Fick’s is best accessed by kayak, and is often a popular spot for local anglers.

5. Grab a bargain

Grab a bargain at one of the many op shops or antique shops throughout the South Burnett.

There are op shops in almost every town, providing a vast number of opportunities to find a new favourite shirt, dress or belt.