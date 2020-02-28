Five things to do this weekend

A FOR EFFORT: Tiarna Petersen-Jiamtsu, Walter Sawtell and Mackinzie Campbell holding tickets for the previous Taabinga trivia night. Picture: Stephanie Tognola

A FOR EFFORT: Tiarna Petersen-Jiamtsu, Walter Sawtell and Mackinzie Campbell holding tickets for the previous Taabinga trivia night. Picture: Stephanie Tognola

LOOKING for something to do this weekend? Well we’ve got you covered:

1. Pink Stumps Charity Bowls Night in Wondai

Friday

At the Wondai Country Club on the Bunya Highway tonight there will be a Pink Stumps charity night.

The night will kick off at 6pm and will go well into the evening.

This has been organised by Wondai Cricket Club and will be raising money for the McGrath Foundation.

The barbecue will be at 6pm, with bowls at 7pm.

There will also be a licensed bar and raffle.

Tickets are $15 each.

2. Parkrun

Saturday

In the South Burnett you can join a Parkrun at Wondai or Nanango.

Both start at 7am and have unique 5km trails.

It is free to join, but you need to make sure you’ve registered online at parkrun .com.au and bring the printed barcode to the event.

3. Taabinga State School P and C Trivia

Saturday

Taabinga State School is hosting a big trivia and bingo night extravaganza.

This will be held at the school’s hall, which is located in Rae St.

The evening will kick off at 6pm and is expected to run until 10pm.

Bingo players will have the chance to win $1000.

There will also be raffles, plenty of delicious food on offer and a licensed bar operating on site. You can bring snacks for your table.

There will also be on-site child minding available for a small fee.

Tickets are only $20 each and include your entry and a bingo book.

4. Murgon Show Country Cabaret

Saturday

The Murgon Show Society is hosting its annual Murgon Show Country Cabaret this Saturday.

It will be on at the Murgon Town Hall.

The hall is located on Gore St in Murgon.

The event will run from 6pm sharp until late in the evening.

The cabaret is sure to be a real curtain raiser and will include the presentation and awarding of this year’s Miss Showgirl, Rural Ambassador, and Miss Junior Showgirl.

There will be live music by Tony Wagner for those keen for a dance.

Attendees can look forward to a hot supper, licensed bar, raffles, a lucky door prize and the chance to win the ‘best boots’ competition.

Tickets are only $15 per person.

There is also a family deal where you can get four tickets for $50.

Everyone is welcome to join and tickets can be purchased from Maroskes Tyre Services or OriGinal Hair by Gina.

You can also call Troy on 0437 192 900 or Sandra on 0400 081 492 for more information and ticket details.

5. Kingaroy Art Gallery new exhibition opening day

Sunday

The Kingaroy Regional Art Gallery is holding an exhibition opening for its March exhibition.

The gallery is on Haly St and will be open from 9am.

Come along to check out a range of works from the late David Bryce – one of Kingaroy’s most well-known artists.

The exhibition will remain on show all month and will be open on weekdays from 10am to 4pm, and 9am to 1pm on weekends.