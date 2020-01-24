Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACE: Scott Collier and Mick Freeman race to place in the meat pie eating competition at last year’s Australia Day celebrations in Kingaroy. Picture: Jessica McGrath
RACE: Scott Collier and Mick Freeman race to place in the meat pie eating competition at last year’s Australia Day celebrations in Kingaroy. Picture: Jessica McGrath
News

FIVE THINGS: What to do this Australia Day weekend

Jessica Mcgrath
24th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

THE Australia Day long weekend has many family-friendly events lined up to keep everyone entertained.

Here’s our pick of five things to do this weekend:

1. Australia Day fun

Sunday

Celebrate all things Aussie this Sunday over a barbecue with some mates.

Head down to one of the many events across the South Burnett for some free family fun.

Read our online story to read our ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett.

2. Speedway fever

All weekend

Racing fans will be thrilled to see all of the action on the track for the Kings Royal 2020 competition from January 24 to 26.

See modified sedans, street stocks, juniors and modlites take to the track.

The Queens Royal will finish off the weekend with a race not to be missed.

Racing will start at 5pm each night.

3. SES Open Day

Saturday, 9am

Learn what it takes to be an SES volunteer and hear some of their stories from their time working across the South Burnett.

The Kingaroy State Emergency Service team will be holding an open day and recruitment information session on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

Anyone interested in becoming a member, checking out the building or gear are welcome to come along to the event held at 5 Glendon St, Kingaroy.

SES volunteers will be available all day to have a chat.

4. Markets with a view

Sunday, 9am

Grab a bargain at the Bunya Mountains markets on Sunday morning.

The craft stalls and unique goods will be set up on the hill below the Poppies on the Hill cafe.

The markets will run from 9am to 2pm.

Be sure to take a walk through Bunya Mountains National Park on one of the many walking tracks.

5. T20 fundraiser

Saturday, 2pm

Enjoy cricket games while helping out those doing it tough at the Wooroolin Warriors Cricket club T20 fundraiser at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy from 2pm.

south burnett australia day 2020 south burnett whatson
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

        Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

        News From thong throwing to pie eating competitions, we’ve got it all happening right here in the South Burnett.

        Call for young people to step up at rural shows

        Call for young people to step up at rural shows

        Community Ever considered being a Miss Showgirl or Rural Ambassador for a South Burnett...

        Thieves take bike in middle of the night

        premium_icon Thieves take bike in middle of the night

        Crime The thieves took the bike straight from under the Nanango house.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days