FIVE THINGS: What to do this Australia Day weekend

RACE: Scott Collier and Mick Freeman race to place in the meat pie eating competition at last year’s Australia Day celebrations in Kingaroy. Picture: Jessica McGrath

THE Australia Day long weekend has many family-friendly events lined up to keep everyone entertained.

Here’s our pick of five things to do this weekend:

1. Australia Day fun

Sunday

Celebrate all things Aussie this Sunday over a barbecue with some mates.

Head down to one of the many events across the South Burnett for some free family fun.

Read our online story to read our ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett.

2. Speedway fever

All weekend

Racing fans will be thrilled to see all of the action on the track for the Kings Royal 2020 competition from January 24 to 26.

See modified sedans, street stocks, juniors and modlites take to the track.

The Queens Royal will finish off the weekend with a race not to be missed.

Racing will start at 5pm each night.

3. SES Open Day

Saturday, 9am

Learn what it takes to be an SES volunteer and hear some of their stories from their time working across the South Burnett.

The Kingaroy State Emergency Service team will be holding an open day and recruitment information session on Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

Anyone interested in becoming a member, checking out the building or gear are welcome to come along to the event held at 5 Glendon St, Kingaroy.

SES volunteers will be available all day to have a chat.

4. Markets with a view

Sunday, 9am

Grab a bargain at the Bunya Mountains markets on Sunday morning.

The craft stalls and unique goods will be set up on the hill below the Poppies on the Hill cafe.

The markets will run from 9am to 2pm.

Be sure to take a walk through Bunya Mountains National Park on one of the many walking tracks.

5. T20 fundraiser

Saturday, 2pm

Enjoy cricket games while helping out those doing it tough at the Wooroolin Warriors Cricket club T20 fundraiser at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy from 2pm.