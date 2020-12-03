‘F**k your honour’: Magistrate abused in court tirade

A magistrate has been called a “c**t” during an abusive tirade by an alleged offender as he was dragged away by police.

A Brisbane magistrate has been called a "c**t" during an explosive tirade by an alleged offender as he was dragged away by police.

A highly agitated Daniel James Harold Parker had just been denied bail when he snapped and forcefully punched the bar table.

"I'm f***ing fed up with this f****ing country, f**k I hate this f***ing place," he yelled.

"I'm fixing up my f***ing life what's the f***ing problem.

"I'm f***ing over it."

Parker then threw the chair he'd been sitting on to the ground.

Acting Magistrate William Smith was called on another matter while Parker sat there stewing while waiting to be taken to the watchhouse.

When police arrived to put him in handcuffs Parker again exploded in rage calling the officers "f***ing c***s".

"I don't give a f**k about the court, mate," he said.

"F**k your honour, burn in f***ing hell c**t."

Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Josh Woning.

Parker was appearing this morning on charges of wilful damage - driving without a licence, possess dangerous drugs and possess drug utensils.

Magistrate Smith, who takes a meticulous approach to court processes, noted Parker had been granted bail "at large" on the drug offences which is prohibited under the Bail Act.

He revoked the bail and heard a fresh application.

Magistrate Smith refused bail on the basis Parker posed an unacceptable risk of committing offences.

His matters were adjourned to next year.

