Subscribe Today's Paper
‘Flames out the roof’: Suspicious blaze at sugar mill

Ashley Pillhofer
10th Jan 2020 7:02 AM | Updated: 8:19 AM
A CRIME scene has been declared after a fire tore through an industrial building in Proserpine overnight.

Emergency Services were called to the scene about 3am. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said initial reports suggested a large building was "well involved" by flames.

Initial investigations into the incident suggest unknown offenders went inside the two-story office building and lit a fire, police say. 

Three fire crews arrived at the Mill and Main St address at 3.15am where "flames were going out through the roof", the QFES spokesman said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building by about 3.40am and officers wearing breathing apparatus continued to fight the blaze from inside.

The spokesman said crews began dampening down by 4.10am and had fully extinguished the fire in the gutted building by 5am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating the incident after a crime scene was declared at 4.30am. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police. 

You can call Policelink on 131 444. 

Quote this reference number: QP2000066305

mackay crime police qfes whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

