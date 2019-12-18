Residents kept out as bushfire battle rages into the night

MORE than 60 fire crews including water bombers and specialist vehicles are working tirelessly to contain a destructive fire in Peregian Springs. Photo Verrierdale RFS

UPDATE 7.50PM: Fire conditions have eased and no property is under direct threat as firefighting crews maintain a solid presence extinguishing and protecting against a bushfire at the northern end of the Sunshine Coast.

QFES Rural Fire Service Caloundra area director Inspector Matt Inwood said about 40 residents from the area of Lakewood Drive and Monak Rd were evacuated and remained out of their homes.

Inspector Inwood said conditions would determine whether or not those residents would need to stay away for the rest of the night.

He said crews were working to contain a fire on the northeast side of Emu Mountain Rd, also known as the Sunshine Motorway, and containment lines were in place and working around a fire on the southwest side.

They will work through the night and into tomorrow.

"Thankyou to the crews for their great work out there throughout the day ensuring properties and people remained safe," Inspector Inwood said.

An evacuation centre has been established at Coolum Civic Centre, 2-4 Park Street Coolum Beach and a place of refuge has been established at the Coolum Surf Lifesaving Club, 1775-1779 David Low Way, Coolum Beach.

UPDATE 6:10PM: AS DARKNESS falls Peregian Springs and Weyba Downs residents face an uncertain night as an intense and destructive bushfire surrounds their suburb for the third time in four months.

As of 6.10pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises the bushfire's conditions are getting worse.

It is burning in the vicinity of Peregian Springs Drive, Sunshine Motorway (also known as Emu Mountain Road) Doonan Bridge Road North and Grays Road.

The fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction. The fire may impact Lakewood Drive, Monak Road, Grays Road, Nyell Road and Doonan Bridge Road North.

Residents on Lakewood Drive and Monak Road leaving the area should travel along Murdering Creek Road onto the Sunshine Motorway (also known as Emu Mountain Road) and travel in a south-westerly direction towards Coolum.

Residents on Grays Road, Nyell Road and Doonan Bridge Road North leaving the area should travel along Sunshine Motorway (also known as Emu Mountain Road) in a northerly direction towards Noosaville.

An evacuation centre has been established at Coolum Civic Centre, 2-4 Park Street Coolum Beach. A place of refuge has been established at the Coolum Surf Lifesaving Club, 1775-1779 David Low Way, Coolum Beach.

UPDATE: 5:30PM: Queensland Police Service have set up a recovery centre at the Coolum Civic Centre for evacuated residents to "register, find and reunite.

For those looking to check up on a loved one, head to register.redcross.org.au and select "Sunshine Coast Bushfire".

Water bombing crews collecting water from Lake Weyba to dump on the Peregian bushfires. Adam Woodhams

UPDATE: 5PM: MORE than 60 fire crews including water bombers and specialist vehicles are working tirelessly to contain a destructive fire in Peregian Springs.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews remain doing backburning to bushland and are setting up containment lines.

Residents have been advised to leave the "terrifying" blaze.

A new update is due at 5.30pm.





UPDATE 3.30PM:

PEREGIAN Springs residents are being urged to "leave now" as a large bushfire spreads north-west near Peregian Springs Dr, Doonan Bridge Rd East and the Sunshine Motorway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said conditions were getting worse and residents should be prepared to follow their bushfire survival plan now.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous," QFES said in a statement.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area as smoke billows from a bushfire at Peregian Springs. john mccutcheon

The fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction and may impact Lakewood Dr, Monak Rd, Grays Rd, Nyell Rd and Doonan Bridge Rd North.

Residents in Lakewood Dr and Monak Rd leaving the area should travel along Murdering Creek Rd onto the Sunshine Motorway and travel in a south-westerly direction towards Coolum.

Residents in Grays Rd, Nyell Rd and Doonan Bridge Rd North leaving the area should travel along Sunshine Motorway in a northerly direction towards Noosaville.

Firefighting crews and water bombing aircraft are working to contain the blaze but may not be able to protect every property.

Police have declared an emergency situation under the PSPA as a large fire threatens homes in Peregian Springs.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act and are door-knocking in the area.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

If you think your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.

UPDATE 2.50PM:

POLICE have issued an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act as a large, fast-moving bushfire at Peregian Springs threatens homes.

The declared emergency zone includes Lakewood Dr to Lake Weyba, Sunshine Motorway south to Murdering Creek Rd and back to Lake Weyba.

Residents within the declared zone are urged to follow the directions of emergency services and evacuate if required.

The Sunshine Motorway has been closed in both directions at the Doonan roundabout. Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

SUNSHINE COAST: Emergency crews are managing a bushfire burning in Peregian Springs. The Sunshine Motorway will be CLOSED both ways at the Doonan roundabout. A number of diversions are in place #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/whN8uTUTnY — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 18, 2019

About 2.30pm, a separate bushfire at Noosa Heads, which was burning near Noosa Dr and Coral Tree Ave, was contained.

A stay informed warning remains in place for residents in the area and the fire is not posing a threat to property at this time.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES said in the warning.

A QFES spokeswoman said multiple crews and water bombing helicopters had been tasked to the Peregian Springs blaze, which is burning near Peregian Springs Dr and Doonan Bridge Rd.

A witness in the area said the blaze was "bloody full on".

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

If you think your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

More to come.