BOXER AWARDED: The late Jeffrey 'Mitta' Dynevor from Cherbourg is being inducted into the QLD Boxing Hall of Fame. (Picture: File)
Boxing

FLASHBACK: Cherbourg boxer claims gold at Comm Games

Tristan Evert
8th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples should be aware that this story contains images and names of people who have passed away.

 

CHERBOURG has produced several talented boxers over the years, however none more deadly then Jeffrey Dynevor.

Jeffrey Mitta Dynevor was born in Thargomindah in Far West Queensland, where his father was a stockman before his family was forcibly relocated to Cherbourg.

Dynevor took up boxing and quickly rose through the ranks, claiming back to back Australian Flyweight titles in 1957 and 1958.

By 1962 three Cherbourg boxers were heading to Perth to represent Australia for boxing in the Commonwealth Games.

Dynevor, Adrian Blair and Eddie Barney were all part of a 10-man team at those Perth Games.

Dynevor went on to defeat Ghana's Samuel Abbey in the final of the bantamweight division, becoming the first indigenous Australian to win a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games.

At the time, the success of indigenous Australians was not celebrated in the wider region. However, at the old Cherbourg community hall, they stopped the picture show to announce that the local hero had won gold and the place erupted with clapping and whistling.

Dynevor has since been inducted into the Queensland Boxing Hall of Fame, carried the Olympic torch during its time in the South Burnett in 2000, and also carried the Queen's Baton in 2006 before the Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

There is probably no other town in the country that has produced more athletes per capita to reach the top of their sport than Cherbourg.

Eddie Barney, who was part of the same Australian team as Dynevor, was the son of Cherbourg fast bowler Eddie Gilberts, who infamously bowled Donald Bradman for a duck.

Cherbourg also lays claim to Frank 'Big Shot' Fisher who was instrumental in Australia's rugby league dominance over Great Britain.

Fisher was offered a professional contract with the Salford club in England, however Australia's racist laws of the time prevented him from taking up the offer.

Read more stories about South Burnett sporting icons here.

You can read our full collection of stories looking back on the history of the South Burnett here.

jeffrey dynevor looking back south burnett south burnett sport south burnett sporting icons
South Burnett

