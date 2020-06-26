FLASHBACK: Roos claim 2000 Central league premiership

DOMINATION of the second half led to the Monto Roos taking out the Central Burnett rugby league grand final 32–6 over the Mundubbera Tigers in August of 2000.

The final score, however was not a true indication of the quality football displayed on the Monto Ground.

Only six points separated the teams at half time.

Playing before a record home crowd, the Roos played a superb 20 minute four try spree in the second half to make the difference.

The Tigers opened the score in the 7th minute after a Roos penalty, half back Tony Schulz drew the defence sending centre Leo Brown in, and fullback Mark Jones was successful with the boot to give the visitors a six-point lead.

In a real arm wrestle, the Roos finally broke through with a clever kick on the fifth tackle with hooker Matthew Duncan crossing in the 26th minute and captain Shane Curtis adding the extra.

Five minutes later prop, Brad Baldwin showing his strength, breaking the defence line to be rewarded with a try and Curtis again converted.

Half time score was 12–6 and it was still anyone’s premiership.

With the resumption of play, the Roos exploited the weakened Tigers defence.

Five eighth Curtis put up a high bomb on the fifth tackle, with Centre Wes Clifford regaining the ball and cross for the first of his two tries.

In the 49th minute, from a Roos scrum feed, lock Gary Popp surprised the defence with a strong run from the base of the scrum to be rewarded with a well deserved try.

The Roos kept up the momentum and continued to press the defence.

Captain Curtis drew four defenders, squeezed out a clever pass to centre Wes Clifford who races 40 metres to score his second try.

Curtis was successful with the boot.

The Roos kept up the pressure with great use of the ball with long passes and switch of play and in the 60th minute after some great play by Duncan and Clifford, Curtis was on hand to score and convert.

It was the turning point of the game and a great credit to the young Tigers side.

The scoring spree was stemmed and the final 20 minutes was played with excellent attack and defence by both sides, right till the final hooter.

Youngster Tony Schulz and Troy Steinhardt shared the honours with Mark Jones and Anthony Cross for the Tigers.

Roos captain Shane Curtis, Brad Baldwin, Matt Duncan and Wes Clifford shone for the premiers.