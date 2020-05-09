FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

OVER the next​ month the South Burnett Times will be looking back at the sporting icons and sporting history of our region.

Whether it's cricketers going on to play for Australia, or rugby league players winning premierships in the NRL, if you know of an athlete or a story that you think deserves some spotlight, send me an email at tristan.evert@southburnetttimes.com.au

IAN ‘Bunny’ Pearce was a talented fullback who grew up in Blackbutt, going on to have an illustrious rugby league career.

Pearce was the Brisbane Rugby League player of the year in 1977/78, was awarded a Rothmans Medal in 78 and represented Queensland on seven occasions.

He was known for his ability to read the play and his accurate goal kicking.

In 1975 Pearce was selected to captain Queensland in their clash against NSW, and in match one of the series he slotted four conversions to take a 14–8 win.

Although, Queensland lost game two and three, the 1975 series proved that Queensland could compete with NSW, creating a while new era of State of Origin.

Pearce went on to cement himself as one of Redcliffe’s best players and was involved as a player, captain and coach from 1974-1981.

Sadly, Pearce’s life ended in a car accident in late 1993.

Pierce’s memory lives on in Blackbutt with the local sportsground named in his honour.

