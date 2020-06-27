Menu
BOXING: Henry Collins represented Eidsvold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. (Picture: File)
Boxing

FLASHBACK: Two Eidsvold stars make the Olympics

Tristan Evert
27th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
THE YEAR was 2000 and Eidsvold had two athletes in the Olympic Games.

Light welterweight boxer Henry Collins and equestrian gold medal winner Stuart Tinney.

Collins, formerly of Eidsvold, had the biggest fight of his life at the 2000 Olympic Games.

Collins started boxing in Eidsvold when he was about 12 and was trained by Bruce Pope and managed by Bill Ireland.

While still in Eidsvold he won four state titles.

In 1995 he moved to Maryborough for two years before moving to Alice Springs where is was an apprentice cabinet maker.

Collins returned to Eidsvold at the end of June to visit his father Ivan and family and was given a grand welcome.

Ivan and his brother James are among those who travelled to Sydney to see him fight.

The message that came across from the people at the welcome home was Henry was already a winner to them.

The other former Eidsvold resident Stuart Tinney, 35, won gold as part os the Australian team in the three day equestrian event.

Stuart’s father Brian worked for Australian Estates in Eidsvold and his mother Gwen, sister to Neville smith, is well known to some Eidsvold residents.

Tinney was a member of the Calliope Pony Club at the age of seven and competed in Central and North Burnett Shows on many occasions.

Stuart was a member of the team in the crucial final cross country round having only five penalties.

It was a case of third time very lucky for Tinney.

Just before the 1992 Barcelona Games his horse went lame, and he also missed out on competing in the 1996 Atlanta Games.

