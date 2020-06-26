FLASHBACK: Wanderers go back to back

WANDERERS retained their Mundubbera cricket title, when they defeated Boynewood in the grand final by 29 runs at Archer Park in March 1990.

Boynewood player Robbie Court was named man of the match and the award for best bowling average for the season was won by Boynewood’s Tim Pitt.

Best batting average went to Wild Cat’s Malcolm Brown while junior and Wanderers player, Leo Brown was awarded the trophy for the most catches.

In Sunday’s final, Whelan won the toss and elected to bat, with the Wanderers quickly finding themselves in trouble, when Dace Lyons was bowled by Nigel Kimber for a duck, leaving the score at one for one.

A fine second wicket stand of 82 by Dan Whelan and Leo Brown negated Boynewood's strike bowlers, Tim Pitt and Nigel Kimber.

Whelan was out trying to force the pace with the score at two for 83 off only 14 overs.

Clinton Weber was out leg before on the first ball from Robbie Court, leaving the score at three for 83.

Brown continued to bat well and with Barry Weier, put on 24 runs, before Weier was out for 14.

Gavin Kugel soon followed and Wanderers had slumped to five for 117.

An invaluable sixth wicket partnership of 44 runs between Justin Whelan and Brown ended at 161, when Brown was out for a well compiled 70 runs.

The tail failed to wag and Wanderers were dismissed for 184, with three of their allotted overs remaining.

The premiers’ total was helped by Boynewood's bowlers, who sent down 24 wides and the fieldsman, who dropped dix catches.

Robbie Court finished with the good figures of five for 27 off six overs.

Boynewood’s opening batsmen, captain Jeff Ruthenberg and Tim Pitt started the run chase in confident fashion, quickly racing to 33, before Ruthenberg was out playing on to Webber for 19.

The second wicket fell at 42, when Paul Hanley was well caught in the gully by Peter Bucholz off Justin Whelan.

A third wicket stand of 56 between Pitt and Warren Kimber followed and it took a fine catch by ‘Cowboy’ Roberts to dismiss Kimber, also off the bowling of Bucholz.

Boynewood lost their fourth wicket with the score on 112 when Justin Whelan took a brilliant outfield catch to dismiss Nigel Kimber, also off the bowling of Bucholz.

The fifth wicket quickly followed, when Court was trapped in front by Bucholz.

Boyne slumped to six for 121, when Jason Wain was caught by Malcolm Brown snr off Bucholz for two runs.

Craig Pitt joined his brother Tim and the crease and this pair gave Boyne a glimmer of hope as they took the score to 139, before Tim was bowled by Justin Whelan for 49.

Tim Pitt played a responsible innings, as he opened the batting and was only dismissed in the 34th over.

Craig Pitt continued to bat well until he was caught behind off Dan Whelan for a well compiled 22.

That ended Boynewood’s chances, as the last three wickets fell for only one run,

In start contrast to last weeks semi-final the fielding and catching was exceptional.

Peter Bucholz was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four for 29, while Dan Whelan took two for 27 and his son Justin two for 35.

Leo Brown also bowled well, conceding only 24 runs off eight overs.