Flight Centre has announced they will close 100 stores due to the coronavirus (Covid 19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Business

Flight Centre stands down 3800 staff

26th Mar 2020 9:02 AM

Flight Centre is standing down 3800 workers in Australia as the travel industry continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes two weeks after the travel agent company announced it was shutting down 100 stores across the country.

Flight Centre said this morning about 3800 people in sales and support roles will temporarily stand down in the near term.

The company will "aim to bring them back to work as soon as the current travel bans and trading restrictions are lifted".

 

More to come.

 

