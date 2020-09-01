Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A drink driver who crashed her car into a property while more than three times the limit says her thongs were the reason for the smash.
A drink driver who crashed her car into a property while more than three times the limit says her thongs were the reason for the smash.
Crime

Flip-floppin’ mistake: Drunk driver blames thongs for crash

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 6:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has blamed her thongs for drunkenly crashing through the front yard of a Bribie Island property while more than three-and-a-half times the limit.

Jacqueline Gorman was trying to do a three-point turn on Bestman Ave, Bongaree when she backed the car at speed across the road and into the front of a property, causing thousands of dollars in damage and writing off her $10,000 car.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard the woman told police her toe got caught in her thong and caused her to put her foot down too hard.

The court heard she had developed a drinking problem in recent years, which was exacerbated by the illness of her partner.

She pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

She was placed on a good behaviour bond and disqualified from driving for nine months.

More local news:

Missing man could have been on his way to Burpengary

Dakabin horror: Hero family saved woman's life

Man charged over Bribie double stabbing

Originally published as Flip-floppin' mistake: Drunk driver blames thongs for crash

drink-driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Premium Content Missing man found dead on rural Burnett property

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        New milestone reached in much-needed Murgon CBD upgrade

        Premium Content New milestone reached in much-needed Murgon CBD upgrade

        Council News STAGE three of the long-awaited Lamb Street CBD footpath replacement is underway...

        GoFundMe started for Blackbutt motorcycle crash victim

        Premium Content GoFundMe started for Blackbutt motorcycle crash victim

        Community AN ONLINE fundraiser has been created for an Afghanistan veteran who nearly severed...