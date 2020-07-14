Flipped cars, RBTs: What traffic police dealt with last week

Both cars spun and flipped after colliding at the Petersen Drive and Edenvale Road south intersection. File Photo.

IT'S been a tough week on the region's roads for police.

On top of a fatal accident near Nanango, our cops have dealt with drug and drunk drivers as well as flipped cars and unlicensed drivers.

It started off when two cars flipped over following a forceful crash at a Kingaroy intersection.

On Tuesday (July 7), officers attended the two vehicle collision at the intersection of Petersen Drive and Edenvale Road south.

Investigations revealed the crash occurred when a 68-years-old driver from Booie failed to give way to an 18-year-old Taabinga man.

Both cars spun and flipped over on impact.

The driver from Booie was transported to hospital following the crash with minor injuries. He has since been issued with a $400 infringement notice for failing to stop at a give way sign.

The Taabinga man suffered no reported injuries.

A Springwood woman faces court after she returned a positive sample to a roadside breath test on Saturday (July 11).

The 36-year-old returned a 0.063 blood alcohol concentration (BAC), after police intercepted her car on Kingaroy street.

She will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31 for driving while over the general limit.

A Mooloolah Valley man faces court after he returned a positive result to a roadside drug test on Sunday (July 12).

Police intercepted the 56-year-old on Kingaroy Cooyar Road.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 31 charged with driving with a relevant drug present.

Over the past week, four people have been caught driving without a license or while disqualified.

On Tuesday (July 7), police intercepted a vehicle on Windsor Circle, driven by an 18-year-old Kingaroy man. Investigations allegedly revealed that the man's license was suspended at the time.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 20 for driving while suspended.

His vehicle was also immobilised for 90 days.

On Wednesday (July 8), police pulled over a Ford utility on River road.

It will be alleged that the 22-year-old Brooklands man was disqualified from driving at the time and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 7.

On Friday (July 10), police intercepted a Holden utility on Rogers drive.

Investigations allegedly revealed that the 43-year-old Nanango man was driving while unlicensed.

He will appear in Kingaroy magistrates Court on July 27.

On Saturday (July 11), police stopped a Mitsubishi sedan on Tarong Drive.

The 40-year-old Kingaroy man was allegedly known to be unlicensed.

He will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court for driving while unlicensed.