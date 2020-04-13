Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMA Queensland will write to newly elected councillors on merits of fluoridation.
AMA Queensland will write to newly elected councillors on merits of fluoridation.
Health

Doctors ramp up bid to add fluoride to water supply

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Newly elected councillors can expect a letter from the Australian Medical Association Queensland with "mounting international evidence" on the merits of water fluoridation.

AMA QLD planned to campaign on the issue prior to the 2020 election before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a shift in priorities.

President Dilip Dhupelia said the it was a 'no-brainer' for public health and that the Premier, Health Minister, Chief Health Officer and Chief Dental Officer had indicated support.

In 2017, the National Health and Medical Research Council released a public statement strongly recommending fluoridation as a safe, effective and ethical way to reduce tooth decay.

It stated that around 89 per cent of Australians had access to fluoridated drinking water.

Last year, the Therapeutic Goods Administration clarified that state and territory governments would continue to be responsible for regulating fluoride in reticulated drinking water.

Dr Dhupelia said the cost-benefit was "quite dramatic' considering fluoride's merits as a preventive health measure.

It's his belief that the responsibility should lie with those elected by the community.

In 2008 the Bligh Government mandated the introduction of fluoride.

The decision was reversed by the Newman Government in 2012.

Fluoride stopped being added to the water in Gladstone as a result of a Council decision in 2016.

It was on the agenda again in 2018 when Cr Chris Trevor moved two motions offering alternative pathways.

Options to consult the community on the issue or advise the Gladstone Area Water Board that Council supported the reintroduction of fluoridation were both voted down.

Cr Trevor said the fresh evidence from the NHMRC motivated him to put forward the motions.

He said the issue was the most frustrating for him personally in the past four years and labelled the move not to consult the community as "bizarre and unexplained".

Cr Trevor will not continue to push the issue at Council and is hopeful the State Government will "stand up and be counted" on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've stopped backing my head up against a brick wall in relation to this matter," he said.

It's the opinion of Mayor Matt Burnett that fluoride was an issue for Queensland Health and was not the core business of councils.

"Ratepayers have enough to cover the cost of," he said.

fluoridation of drinking water fluoride debate gladstoneregionalcouncil
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        Breaking A person has died following a horror head-on collision on the Burnett Hwy this afternoon.

        Requirements for elderly drivers change amid COVID-19

        premium_icon Requirements for elderly drivers change amid COVID-19

        News Elderly residents urged to stay at home as MP states new laws for drivers over...

        Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

        premium_icon Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

        Community Business hopes to spark some cheer by giving away its entire Easter egg stock.

        Wayne’s World Easter giveaway to support communities

        premium_icon Wayne’s World Easter giveaway to support communities

        News Wayne’s World Kingaroy is having a huge Easter giveaway to support communities that...