Grace Ruhle, the young woman who was killed after she fell from a ute, has been remembered by friends as ‘one in a million’.
Crime

‘Fly high beautiful’: Tributes for woman killed in ute fall

5th Apr 2021 2:26 PM
A young woman who tragically died when she fell from the back of a ute has been remembered by friends as "one in a million".

Grace Ruhle, 23, tragically lost her life after she fell from the back of a moving ute at Springvale, south of Dalby, about 10.30pm on Friday night.

A 19-year-old Cooroy man, who is understood to be Ms Ruhle's friend, was allegedly driving the ute at the time of the incident and has been charged.

Grace Ruhle, 23, died after falling from a ute at Springvale. Picture: Facebook
In the wake of the Linthorpe tiler's death, tributes flowed on social media with friends writing that she was "one in a million" and a "blessing to whoever's hearts she touched".

"Forever in our hearts Gracie, such a blessing to have you in my life. Fly high beautiful," one woman wrote on Facebook.

"She'll be forever missed and forever in our hearts" another friend wrote.

 

Grace Ruhle was remembered as ‘one in a million’. Picture: Facebook
The driver was charged with failing to remain at the scene, fail to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, and drive with a person in part of a vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

He is due to face Dalby Magistrates Court on May 4.

Forensic investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact police.

