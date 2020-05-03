Food ambassador provides insight of industry’s future

LOCAL FOODIES: South Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford with organiser of the Virtual Big Rosella Festival, CC from CC's Kitchen at last year’s event held at Woolooga. Photo: Contributed

SOUTH Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford has participated in his first virtual event this weekend.

He pre recorded three cooking demonstrations to feature along side other chefs, including Matt Golinksi and Glen Barratt, for the ‘Virtual Big Rosella Festival’, usually held at Woolooga.

CC from CC’s Kitchen organised the three day program in light having to cancel their annual celebration of food due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Ford said turning to online resources was one way people in the hospitality and tourism industry could diversity through these unprecedented times.

“I feel fortunate I work for TAFE, so I get to continue working from home and delivering training in online classrooms,” Mr Ford said.

“However, a lot of my chef friends in industry are really struggling.

“Restaurants and cafes are doing it tough.

“They were the first types of businesses to close and will be among the last the open when the laws are lifted.

“Hosting the event is a complex thing, not only the co-ordinating but relying on the internet connection,” he said.

“CC and her team have done a great job in still celebrating out industry.”

South Burnett Food Ambassador Jason Ford with his friend and celebrity chef Matt Golinski before social distancing. Photo: Contributed

After being involved in this new event, Mr Ford said he hoped other food festivals would follow suit.

“Local economics aren’t getting that financial boost each year,” he said.

“That’s been a wipe out of thousands of dollars for small regional communities.

“It would be great to see other local festivals such as BaconFest and the Avocado Festival to run some type of online event.”

As Visit South Burnett only launched their initiative a few months ago, Mr Ford said this pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“Tourism is temporarily dead in the water,” he said.

“I think it’s a reasonable expectation that hopefully we will see some tourists here by Christmas.

“September seems to close at the moment.”

In the meantime, he said it was important businesses kept adapting to the current situation in order to survive.

“Diversifying has been important without a doubt,” he said.

“We are seeing a lot of prepared meals where people buy frozen meals to stock up on.

“Home delivery has also been a learning curve for South Burnett businesses because most of them haven’t done it before.

“Out of this crisis there will definitely be things that remain, for example we might start seeing more online festivals.”