UNIQUE FLAVOURS: South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford will be taking part in the Big Rosella Festival at Woolooga, which will run as a virtual online festival on May 2-4. Photo: Contributed
News

Food festival gets a taste of virtual world

Jessica Mcgrath
1st May 2020 10:00 AM
WHILE many food festivals have been cancelled, one is determined to ensure foodies still get a taste of their unique flavours.

The Big Rosella Festival, normally held at the Woolooga Petersen's farm, will be going online for their first virtual festival this long weekend.

The online event will include virtual tours of the rosella farm, live rosella jam making, and cooking demonstrations from 10 guest chefs from Saturday, May 2 to Monday, May 4.

South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford filming his cooking demonstrations with help from Torkit’s Tina Torrens for the Big Rosella Festival virtual online festival on May 2-4. (Photo: contributed)
South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford will be mixing in South Burnett products alongside rosella products from CC's Kitchen, Cecilia Diaz-Petersen and Greg Petersen's farm.

"I think it's a positive concept, considering all the cancelled events," Mr Ford said.

"Maybe some other festivals might get inspired to do some kind of creative online content as well for 2020."

South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford (left) will be taking part in the Big Rosella Festival at Woolooga, which will run as a virtual online festival on May 2-4.
His cooking segments were filmed with help from Tina Torrens from Torkit, which will be shown alongside celebrity chefs like Matt Golinski, Glen Barratt, My Kitchen Rule's Dan and Steph and James Barnden.

The virtual event will kick off at 9am on Saturday morning followed by a Q&A session on growing rosellas.

For more details visit: https://bit.ly/2KNAPPc

South Burnett

