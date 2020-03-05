FOOD HORIZON: South Burnett flavours on show

GOOD TASTE: South Burnett Food Horizon is expected to be a big event. (Photo: SBRC)

SOUTH Burnett producers, creators and growers will put their best flavours forward for the Food Horizon conference.

It is the region’s premier food industry conference and will be held from March 31 to April 2.

Food Horizon was first held in 2018 and will continue to redefine the South Burnett as a food region.

It has been critical in developing the South Burnett’s food production capability and capacity.

Through a range of groups, food businesses have been able to work together and leverage relationships, increasing the size and diversity of food-related activity in the South Burnett region.

Access to local produce in the interim has improved and there is a higher awareness of the diversity of local food products.

Food Horizon 2020 continues to focus on connecting food businesses, encouraging value-adding and diversification.

A program that includes industry tours, insight to food trends, utilisation of local produce and engagement with high-quality guest speakers, Food Horizon is expected to inspire food business expansion in the South Burnett.

Business South Burnett will host the conference with support from Brisbane Marketing through its Future Food Initiative.

Participation in the Future Food Initiative has enabled local businesses to build, scale and grow through a variety of education and industry development programs.

South Burnett Regional Council has supported the Future Food Initiative since 2018.

Food Horizon 2020 will be held at Kingaroy TAFE, along with study tours of local farms and food-processing facilities.

Tickets are available online for each of the conference components through South Burnett Tickets.

As a new decade commences, South Burnett is well positioned to deliver more from its resources and take advantage of its strategic location.

Defined through investment activity, industry development, festivals and farmers, South Burnett’s future is food, just as it has been the past.

For more information, contact South Burnett Regional Council’s economic development officer on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.