Foodie to share selling tips for producers in webinar

CHANCE TO SELL: Business South Burnett is encouraging farmers and producers from across the region to join a webinar chat to learn how they can sell and distribute their products online. Photo: File

CHANCE TO SELL: Business South Burnett is encouraging farmers and producers from across the region to join a webinar chat to learn how they can sell and distribute their products online. Photo: File

PRODUCERS and owners of commercial food businesses in the South Burnett have been offered a new way to sell their goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

Farmer Meets Foodie is an app which allows farmers to set up an online shop.

The platform gives people the opportunity to sell produce, products or meals directly, through contactless payments.

Business South Burnett said the app’s founder Erica Hughes would be hosting a South Burnett webinar session this Friday, and residents are encouraged to jump on the Zoom meeting.

Mrs Hughes will explain how the app works as well as the options available to get products to customers during this challenging time.

Her presentation will be followed by a discussion to help sort through some of the challenges and opportunities for selling and moving produce, products and meals.

A Business South Burnett spokeswoman said they wanted to learn from the producers and farmers in the region, especially about what areas they needed the most help with.

Originally Mrs Hughes tried to organise an event using produce from her own region and came across the challenges of not knowing what produce was in season, which farmers would have it and which would be able to provide the quantities she was after.

She said the app had mainly been focused in North Queensland where the idea was hatched, and the service was now being made available throughout Queensland and Northern NSW.

Mrs Hughes said her motto for business was quite simple.

“Let us worry about running your shop and let us bring the customers to you,” she said.

She lives on a small farm in Far North Queensland with her husband, son and daughter and the whole family is passionate about supporting farmers.

The Zoom meeting hosted by Mrs Hughes will start at 12.30pm on Friday, April 24.

If you are interested in this event, register in advance for the meeting here.