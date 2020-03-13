Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Police chase down Ipswich CBD
News

FOOTAGE: Police chase stolen vehicle through Ipswich

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
13th Mar 2020 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are currently attempting to apprehend multiple people who led officers on a chase through the Ipswich CBD this morning before running on foot.

Initial reports from a Queensland Police spokeswoman said at least two people are involved in the dramatic chase which required PolAir as well as multiple vehicles on the ground.

The spokeswoman said those involved had then left the car and ran on foot, where one person was arrested and taken to Richlands watch house.

Officers are attempting to locate at least one other person.

The spokeswoman said the incident was believed to be related to multiple break and enters this morning as well.

CCTV footage from an Ipswich CBD business shows the orange sedan driving down the footpath of the CBD. 

It was reported that an elderly woman on a walker had been hit by the vehicle but police have confirmed that she was narrowly missed and is not injured.

More to come.

Read more stories from Toni Benson-Rogan.

More Stories

Show More
crime ipswich ipswich crime police chase stolen
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can speak to a real doctor, right now

        premium_icon How you can speak to a real doctor, right now

        Health IMAGINE if you could see a real doctor, right now using just your phone?

        20+ jobs available in the South Burnett right now

        premium_icon 20+ jobs available in the South Burnett right now

        News A comprehensive list of jobs available around the South Burnett, including all...

        • 13th Mar 2020 12:06 PM
        How South Burnett hospitals are combating coronavirus

        premium_icon How South Burnett hospitals are combating coronavirus

        Health A Queensland Health spokesperson has confirmed Queensland Health has strategies and...

        Goomeri and Kilkivan projects get funding boost

        premium_icon Goomeri and Kilkivan projects get funding boost

        News A total of $30,000 will go towards the projects.