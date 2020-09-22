FOOTAGE: emergency services rescue teen after horror crash
A SOUTH Burnett teenager was airlifted to hospital with severe head trauma following a single-vehicle rollover at Silver Leaf yesterday.
The young woman was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for more than half an hour before another driver came across the scene and called emergency services.
Emergency crews arrived at the crash on Silverleaf Road at 2:40pm yesterday (Monday 21 September). When the LifeFlight aeromedical crew arrived at 4 PM, the teenager had been freed from the vehicle and was being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics.
She was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with injuries to her head and left shoulder.