Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenager was trapped in the car for more than half an hour before a passer by found her. Photo/Life Flight
The teenager was trapped in the car for more than half an hour before a passer by found her. Photo/Life Flight
News

FOOTAGE: emergency services rescue teen after horror crash

Holly Cormack
22nd Sep 2020 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SOUTH Burnett teenager was airlifted to hospital with severe head trauma following a single-vehicle rollover at Silver Leaf yesterday.

The young woman was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for more than half an hour before another driver came across the scene and called emergency services.

Emergency crews arrived at the crash on Silverleaf Road at 2:40pm yesterday (Monday 21 September). When the LifeFlight aeromedical crew arrived at 4 PM, the teenager had been freed from the vehicle and was being treated by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics.

The young woman was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics for severe injuries to her head and shoulder. Photo/Life Fight.
The young woman was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics for severe injuries to her head and shoulder. Photo/Life Fight.

She was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with injuries to her head and left shoulder.

footage racq lifeflight rescue south burnett car crash south burnett car rollover
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett man, 27, convicted for grooming 14-year-old girl

        Premium Content Burnett man, 27, convicted for grooming 14-year-old girl

        Crime A Burnett man has been placed on a good behaviour bond after he was charged for grooming a 14-year-old girl on social media.

        North Burnett to Gladstone rail trail gets $330K boost

        Premium Content North Burnett to Gladstone rail trail gets $330K boost

        News THE development of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail is gaining speed thanks to...

        Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        Premium Content Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        News Queensland will throw open its borders to five NSW shires

        NAMED: 54 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 54 people facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

        News EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and...