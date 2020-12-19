These disgusting dishes served to sport fans across the globe make the food at our stadiums in Australia look like fine dining.

Football fans have been sharing hundreds of photos of their match day food horror stories - inspired by a supporter of English Premier League club West Ham's massive sausage which has gone viral.

The Hammers fan posted a photo of a hotdog which had a sausage twice the size of the bun following a recent match at London Stadium.

What’s the worst food you have had at a football match? Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/z9E9lHygKm — Elliot. (@elliotwhu) December 16, 2020

Within a day the post had more than 125,000 likes.

The hilarious replies included nightmare food from football grounds from across the UK and the world.

They included a truly depressing looking squashed burger purchased by a Reading fan at Preston, a horrendous kebab at Stevenage and a tiny three inch hotdog at Morecambe.

A disgusting looking sausage from Stevenage FC.

The viral post has attracted other horror stories from the USA, Germany and Mexico.

Dozens of fans across the UK have complained of being served hotdogs with a slab of cheese.

A Concord Rangers fan in Essex was fuming to discover cheesy chips which had chips and just a cheesy string on top.

Another in Maidenhead was served extremely red coloured curry chips.

The lopped off finger is a Halloween special.

One Twitter user posted their very sad pie saying: "Burnley 2017. Even the chuffing pie is Fed Up."

While another posted underneath a picture of a sausage: "Is that before or after it goes through your intestines?"

Another man thought they had no one but themselves to blame saying: "Anyone who buys food at a football match needs to give their head a wobble, you're only there for 2 hours max!"

"How hungry do you need to be to pay £6 for a cheese n onion pasty?"

Come get your cheese fries, going hot!

Originally published as Football fan's horror match day meal

Don't eat it all before kick-off.

The hollow dog, for those watching their weight.

Who is up for a crab pretzel?

How burnt would it need to be before they wouldn't serve it?

Business at the front, party at the back.