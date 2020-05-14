Menu
FOOTBALL: The South Burnett Football Association are awaiting the green light from Football Queensland to get the 2020 seaosn underway. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Soccer

Football officials ready to kick off modified season

Tristan Evert
14th May 2020 5:00 AM
FOOTBALL Queensland has released their plans to getting community football back underway and officials from the South Burnett competition are ready to go.

South Burnett Football officials are awaiting a final plan from Football Queensland, however are looking at implementing a ten round competition to start in conjunction with the start of term three of school.

South Burnett Football President Sarah Vanderkolk said clubs and officials are eager to get the season started.

“We had a zone meeting about three weeks ago with all the clubs in the region and have put everything in place to get football back underway,” Vanderkolk said.

“We are still awaiting further instructions from Football Queensland, however are ready to go when we get the green light.

“We are still in the planning stages in terms of the length of the season as it may run into the summer sport season.

“It’s important we all work together to ensure that all sports can get back underway in the challenging time frame.

“Once we get the go ahead we will also look at getting the representative programs back up and running.”

