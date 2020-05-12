Football QLD preparing to resume footy season

FOOTBALL Queensland has welcomed the release of the Queensland Government’s road map to easing restrictions as the governing body continues its preparation for the resumption of football activity.

Football Queensland CEO Robert Cavallucci said Football Queensland continues to work alongside Football Federation Australia and in consultation with the state and federal government and medical authorities to ensure the game can recommence as soon as possible.

“We welcome the recent announcement of the road map to easing restrictions in Queensland,” Mr Cavallucci said.

“Football Queensland had already developed comprehensive return to game guidelines and remain in discussions with the state government around incorporating these new measures and implementing them for football across Queensland.

“FFA and FQ will be providing further information on this shortly, however in the meantime for clarity the current suspension of football activity still applies.

“While we understand that Queenslanders are keen to get back out on the field, we have to remember that the health and wellbeing of all members of the football community and wider public must come first.

“This means that our clubs and venues need to be prepared to welcome back participants in an organised and safe environment when it is possible to do so.

“We are continuing to develop the set of ‘Return to Football in Queensland’ guidelines to ensure any resumption of football activity is undertaken in the safest way possible, and remain committed to facilitating a return to football as soon as we can.

“These guidelines will be discussed with zones and clubs in the coming days, alongside a series of competition scenarios that have also been developed.

“In the meantime, FQ urges all members of the Queensland football community to download the COVIDSafe app and continue to practise social distancing so that we are well prepared for the recommencement of our game as soon as possible.”