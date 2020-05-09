Drunk footy star’s pick-up attempt goes off the rails

NRL legend Robbie Farah has lifted the lid on his botched attempt to score a date with tennis star Eugenie Bouchard this year.

NRL great Robbie Farah has explained he was "p***ed" when he tried to score a date with Eugenie Bouchard while in Miami for the Super Bowl earlier this year.

The Wests Tigers icon and former NSW Origin hooker was in town for the clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in February and tagged the Canadian tennis player in a couple of tweets as he threw out the idea of grabbing a drink with the 26-year-old, who also attended the biggest game of the NFL season.

Unfortunately for the rake, Bouchard never replied and he and his mates were forced to drink without the company of the 2014 Wimbledon finalist.

Responding to a couple of social media users who questioned the wisdom of such tweets back then, Farah said he was merely tapping away on his keyboard for "s***s and giggles".

"Sorry for having a laugh," he wrote in another tweet, before adding he was "shooting straight from the hip".

Speaking on Fox League Live on Friday night, Farah was grilled by Bryan Fletcher about his failed pick-up attempt.

"I vaguely remember it, I was p***ed!" he said.

"I was in Miami and I was p***ed. I was with a bunch of mates and we thought it'd be funny if I sent her a message.

"The next day it blew up in the media. I had all these people having a go at me, some people thought it was rude or whatever.

"I was like, 'It's a joke'. If you can't take a joke, seriously what world do we live in?"

Perhaps Farah would have stood a better chance had he at least offered to pay for that drink in Miami. After all, a punter on social media appeared to score a date with Bouchard - after lockdown, of course - last month when he offered up a $4000 donation to charity.

On an Instagram live chat with American sportscaster Allie LaForce in April, Bouchard was ambushed by Bob Menery, who agreed to cough up $4000 to help healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

"You're also helping me, being a matchmaker for me because I clearly need one," Bouchard told LaForce. "I agreed, yes, of course. I want to be part of this (date)."

