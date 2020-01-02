Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook is now just a tool to be mean to other people, rather than to network, writes the QT’s social media boffin, Navarone Farrell. Photo: Brett Wortman
Facebook is now just a tool to be mean to other people, rather than to network, writes the QT’s social media boffin, Navarone Farrell. Photo: Brett Wortman
Opinion

For goodness sakes, please be nice to people on the internet

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S now 2020. A year many people thought would never come.

Boffins predicted we'd all have personal helicopters, flying houses, telepathy, teleportation, mail sent via rocket, be living on Mars, antenna hats, tooth banks (for when you need a spare) and a thousand other fanciful ideas.

While we can't read minds while flying our helicopter, what we do have is immediate access to basically all the knowledge humans have collected in their brief existence.

In our hands, we carry the modern Tower of Babel, or fabled Library of Alexandria.

It's our mobile phone.

And do you know what most people use it for?

To be mean to each other.

I run social media for the QT and day in, day out, I see people expressing their opinions on topics or asking for clarification about our stories. I do my best to answer their queries.

However, their peers, your peers, are not so kind. It's like some Facebook denizens forget they are speaking to other people. Other people with emotions, differing opinions, different levels of understanding on topics. People are called stupid, wrong, and other words that our profanity filter, thank goodness, hides from the post.

With that in mind, in 2020, I'm going to be nicer to everyone - hopefully it makes up for those nasty people on the internet.

facebook internet online bullying social media
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme has started in Australia, making it easier for borrowers with smaller deposits to buy property. Here's what you need to know.

        2020 VISION: Our most influential share their wishes

        premium_icon 2020 VISION: Our most influential share their wishes

        News Unsurprisingly, there was one thing on everyone’s wish lists.

        GALLERY AND VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at facility

        premium_icon GALLERY AND VIDEO: Crews respond to fire at facility

        Breaking Queensland Fire and Emergency services issue update regarding blaze.

        HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

        premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: New Year’s Eve at the Kingaroy RSL

        News Locals flocked to the Kingaroy RSL to ring in the new year.