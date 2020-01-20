FOR SALE: 7 cheap houses in Kingaroy

FOR SALE: 115 Doonkuna Street Kingaroy is for sale.

FOR SALE: 115 Doonkuna Street Kingaroy is for sale.

HAVE you been saving your pennies in hopes of one day owning your own home?

Then this is for you.

We’ve put together a list of seven houses for sale in Kingaroy that are so cheap it’s criminal.

If one catches your fancy it might be time to skip the avo on toast and dip into your savings, because at these prices they won’t be on the market for long.

We’ve ordered them from cheapest to most expensive:

1. 115 Doonkuna Street

Kingaroy

$130,000

This property has been priced to sell, however it is still negotiable.

The house features a large master bedroom with a built in wardrobe, the second bedroom will fit a double bed, and the third bedroom will fit only a single bed.

The bathroom has been done up with a new vanity unit. The bathroom also features a shower over bath and a storage cupboard.

The place even has a brick patio, what more could you want.

Car accommodation won’t be a problem, the yard has a large three bay lock up shed.

This property was previously tenanting for $220 per week.

It is estimated the home loan would set you back $538 per month, depending on your deposit of course.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-132747286

2. 3 Railway Terrace

Kingaroy

$130,000

This property may be in need of a major overhaul, but there is still plenty of opportunity to renovate on the allotment.

FOR SALE: 3 Railway Terrace in Kingaroy is for sale.

The house currently has two bedrooms on each side of the place with a lounge and open plan kitchen, and a dining area.

There are separate bathrooms and outside laundries on each side too.

FOR SALE: The house is for sale as is – meaning as pictured.

The weatherboard duplex sits on ironbark stumps and is constructed of weatherboards and hardwood.

An investor finding themselves in need of a project would be best suited to this house.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-131910434

3. Queenslander for sale

Kingaroy

$130,000

This home is only ten minutes from Kingaroy and in the heart of Kumbia.

FOR SALE: This home is only ten minutes from Kingaroy.

The immaculate Queenslander offers a brand new roof, steel stumps, a freshly painted outside, Colorbond fencing all around, and a beautiful outdoor entertainment area.

Inside features a massive lounge room with high ceilings and a big bay window, family size combined kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms with built-ins, a sleep out which could be an another bedroom, a bathroom with shower over bath plus separate toilet, and a laundry.

Outside there is a beautiful private outdoor patio area, perfect for entertaining family and friends.

There are two large tanks plus a garden shed to store all of your tools.

FOR SALE: Outside there is a beautiful private outdoor patio area.

The allotment is a corner block and offers easy side access.

Currently the area is experiencing zero vacancies for rentals, so why not take advantage of the market and rent the property out from $200 to $220 per week.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-132156330

4. 5 Venman Street

Kingaroy

$149,000

This house is an easy walk away from the Kingaroy CBD.

FOR SALE: 5 Venman Street Kingaroy.

The home has a large L shaped sun room, a large lounge room, a modern kitchen with a new stainless steel oven and gas cooktop, two built-in bedrooms, plus an additional room at the back of the home that could well convert to a third bedroom, modern bathroom.

The home has a timber deck on the eastern side.

FOR SALE: the property features a large sun room.

With a little imagination and a few dollars this property could come up a treat.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-132440554

5. Three bedroom home

Kingaroy

$149,000

This good size timber home is in an ideal location, walking distance to town, schools, and parks.

FOR SALE: The address is available upon request through Realestate.com.au.

It is currently being rented on a periodic lease for $230 per week.

With strong bones to start, this home is renovation worthy.

The kitchen is an original eat in kitchen with an electric stove, and plenty of cupboards for storage.

There are three decent sized bedrooms.

The large living area even has a fireplace to keep away the winter chills.

FOR SALE: This three bedroom house in Kingaroy is a steal.

Outdoors there is a secure single lock up carport with a fully fenced back yard.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-125864246

6. 10 Moonya Street

Kingaroy

$159,000

This property is currently tenanted and is being renting for $285 a week.

FOR SALE: 10 Moonya Street in Kingaroy.

It features high ceilings and walls, and nothing about this place is small.

There is a front enclosed veranda, extra wide hall way through the centre of the home, four queen size bedrooms, and an office.

There’s a separate lounge and dining room with ceiling fans throughout, a modern fully equipped kitchen including a dishwasher, wall oven, electric cook top, and a good amount of benchspace.

The bathroom has been renovated, there are two toilets, and a good size laundry.

Outside you’ll find a small back patio, private courtyard, single garage, carport and a garden shed.

FOR SALE: nothing about this place is small.

The home is in an easy walk to Kingaroy CBD and schools, making it ideal for investment.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-132725446

7. 1 Fitzroy Street

Kingaroy

$159,000

This neat two bedroom home is on a corner allotment.

FOR SALE: 1 Fitzroy Street in Kingaroy.

It has a large lounge room, a large sleep out, and two toilets upstairs.

The bathroom has the second toilet and a shower over a bath.

The kitchen is in good condition with a gas upright oven.

The laundry is downstairs.

There is a garden shed plus an older small storage shed.

The property is fully fenced and located near schools and shops.

FOR SALE: The property is fully fenced.

It would be a great first home or investment property.

You can find it here: https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-kingaroy-132427902