FOR SALE: Burnett business looks back on 25 years

South Burnett Hire and Sales is currently on the market. (Picture: Contributed)

South Burnett Hire and Sales is currently on the market. (Picture: Contributed)

SOUTH Burnett Hire and Sales have been servicing the South Burnett for the past 25 years and are now looking for new ownership.

Located on 5 First Ave Kingaroy, the business has a growing list of plant and equipment for hire, landscaping supplies and party hire equipment like marquees and coldrooms.

They stock a large range of sands, soils, pavers and sleepers, trailer parts and cement products with an outstanding delivery service to homes or job sites.

Current owner Jeff Eddie said it is sad having to sell, but it is time.

“I have owned South Burnett Hire and Sales for nearly eight years,” Mr Eddie said.

“The person who started it saw the need for equipment rental and landscaping supplies.

“It has grown significantly over the years, we have added equipment and products to go with peoples needs.”

Currently on the market for $799,000 + SAV, it is an excellent business opportunity for someone to step into business ownership for a business that continues to operate and perform well even in the times of COVID-19.

Like all businesses, Mr Eddie said they have faced their fair share of hardships.

“The last few years have been tough and now with COVID-19 it’s become even tougher,” Mr Eddie said.

“When there is work and projects on the go, it can be extremely busy.

“The first few years when the economy was good, we were extremely busy with several projects always on the go.”

Mr Eddie said the key to successful business in the South Burnett is to listen to your customers.